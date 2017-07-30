Chuck Todd Gives Lewandowski Air Time. Olbermann Wants To Know Why.

If you can get through Chuck Todd's inept interviewing of Lewandowski without rolling your eyes, you're in better shape than me.

And you're far more patient than Todd's former NBC News colleague, Keith Olbermann, who has historically not been afraid to burn a few bridges when his hackles are up.

Lewandowski is on for balance. Because even though Trump is a lunatic, anti-Democracy bully, there must be someone to lie and say he isn't. https://t.co/382jl2ZulE — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) July 30, 2017

Olbermann has a long history of trashing Lewandowski, for his blatant lying and propaganda.

And who can argue with Olbermann on this? Lewandowski offers nothing of value. He's not even technically a part of the administration. He's just a fanboy, willing to offer up his creepy devotion to the Alpha Male Trump. His only purpose is the normalize the most incompetent and corrupt administration, with the complicity of Chuck Todd and the NBC News executives.

And sadly, whether or not they're aware, that complicity by NBC News means that they (as with the rest of the mainstream media who bring on other propagandists like Kellyanne Conway and The Mooch) is only increasing Trump's buffoonishness and making us the world's laughing stock.