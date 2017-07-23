C&L's Late Nite Music Club With John Lee Hooker

By Dale Merrill
Fifty years ago today, at 3:35 A.M., Detroit police officers raided a blind pig above a print shop on the corner of 12th and Clairmount. It would spark one of the most deadliest and destructive rebellions in US history.

When I was first thinking of what to post last tonight I was going tonight I was going to refer to a tweet I made last night about that the #1 song was on a Detroit Top 40 radio station that week. Then I remember I put up that song in a post in the past and don't like to repeat myself here in that way.

I decided to go with this one instead. Though a lot people tend to cite this as a MC5 song from 1969, it was written by record producer Al Smith and John Lee Hooker released it in the fall 1967.

What are you listening to tonight?


