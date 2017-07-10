Collusion Much? Donald Trump Jr. Was Told Russians Wanted To Help Trump's Campaign

The video above is Senator Mark Warner telling reporters that the meeting Donald Trump, Jr. took with a Russian lawyer is clear evidence of "at least an attempt" by the Russians to interfere directly in the campaign.

Warner's comments were made BEFORE the news broke tonight that Junior was advised in an email that the Russian meeting was part of their government's effort to aid and abet the Trump campaign.

New York Times reports:

Before arranging a meeting with a Kremlin-connected Russian lawyer he believed would offer him compromising information about Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump Jr. was informed in an email that the material was part of a Russian government effort to aid his father’s candidacy, according to three people with knowledge of the email. The email to the younger Mr. Trump was sent by Rob Goldstone, a publicist and former British tabloid reporter who helped broker the June 2016 meeting. In a statement on Sunday, Mr. Trump acknowledged that he was interested in receiving damaging information about Mrs. Clinton, but gave no indication that he thought the lawyer might have been a Kremlin proxy.

Yes, indeed. This blows his cover right out of the water; namely, that he did look for opposition dumps on Clinton but had NO IDEA -- none whatsover -- that this meeting would be part of a larger Russian effort to interfere in our election process.

Alan Futerfas, the mob lawyer Junior hired today to represent him, dismissed the entire kerfuffle as much ado about nothing because of course.

"During this busy period, Robert Goldstone contacted Don Jr. in an email and suggested that people had information concerning alleged wrongdoing by Democratic Party front-runner, Hillary Clinton, in her dealings with Russia,” he wrote in an email comment to the Times. “Don Jr.’s takeaway from this communication was that someone had information potentially helpful to the campaign and it was coming from someone he knew. Don Jr. had no knowledge as to what specific information, if any, would be discussed.”

So, gobbedegook, then, but no outright denial. He's trying to turn Russia back on Clinton, but isn't denying that Don Junior knew the Russian government was behind the meeting.

At what point is it a smoking gun? At what stage do we all agree that yes, our current President does not have any intention of rebuking or otherwise distancing himself from Russia, because he knows (just like we do) that they're the reason he's in office?

At what point do we set aside partisanship and figure out that foreign interference and intervention in our elections is a terrible, terrible thing which we should not allow or reward?

This is absolutely stunning. It makes Watergate look like child's play, yet no one seems to be doing much of anything.