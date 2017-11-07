Sen. Graham: If A Foreign Govt Offers To Help Your Campaign, 'The Answer Is No'

Sen. Lindsey Graham told reporters that the emails Donald Trump Jr., tweeted out that indict him for trying to collude with the Russian government to hurt the Clinton campaign is disturbing.

Graham said. "Okay, so any time you're in a campaign and you get offered from a foreign government to help your campaign, the answer is no."

He continued, "I don't know what Mr. Trump Jr.'s version of the facts are. Definitely he has to testify, that e-mail is disturbing.."

Graham tried to throw a little shade on the whole incident by saying. "But what is equally odd that the person they met with knew absolutely nothing so I don't know why they would pick somebody for him to meet with who didn't have information about the Clinton campaign.."

"But on its face, this is very problematic. We cannot allow foreign governments to reach out to anybody's campaign and say we'd like to help you. That is a nonstarter. Donald Trump Jr. is new to politics and Jared Kushner is new to politics but this is going to require a lot of questions to be asked and answered."

Being ignorant or a novice does not mitigate an illegal or treasonous act.

Sen. Graham didn't follow Ted Cruz' lead when he blamed the Obama for the love Donald Trump has shown Russia and Vladimir Putin.

And let's remember, nobody knows exactly what was said or passed along during this meeting.