Trump Humiliates Bill Barr After His Former AG Endorses Him

Former President Donald Trump lashed out at his former attorney general for endorsing him in the November presidential election. And I'm not sure what Bill Barr expected, but this is the status quo with the twice-impeached, four-times indicted, petty, petulant, wannabe potentate.

Bill Barr, who was one of Trump's most prominent critics, said that despite his differences with his former boss, he will support "the Republican ticket" in November. Barr should know that loyalty to Donald is a one-way street.

"Wow! Former A.G. Bill Barr, who let a lot of great people down by not investigating Voter Fraud in our Country, has just Endorsed me for President despite the fact that I called him "Weak, Slow Moving, Lethargic, Gutless, and Lazy" (New York Post!)," the former prissydent wrote. "Based on the fact that I greatly appreciate his wholehearted Endorsement, I am removing the word "Lethargic" from my statement. Thank you Bill. MAGA2024!"

Disputing Trump's wild-eyed, baseless claims of widespread voter fraud, Barr declared the U.S. Justice Department has uncovered no evidence of that taking place that could change the outcome of the 2020 election.

The Associated Press reported:

Barr’s comments, in an interview with the The Associated Press, contradict the concerted effort by Trump, his boss, to subvert the results of last month’s voting and block President-elect Joe Biden from taking his place in the White House. Barr told the AP that U.S. attorneys and FBI agents have been working to follow up specific complaints and information they’ve received, but “to date, we have not seen fraud on a scale that could have effected a different outcome in the election.”

In MAGA world, you can't accept reality. That's against the rules.