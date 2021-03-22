Politics
Traitor Trump Gets Mad At Fox News Host After She Calls Him 'Ex-President'

Fox News host Harris Faulkner had a 30-minute phone call with the seditious ex-president. All was well until she reminded him he's an "ex" and always will be.
By John Amato
3 hours ago by John Amato
Views:

The former president who invited the seditious attack on the US Capitol on January 6 got a bit hot after Fox News host Harris Faulkner referred to him an ex-president during his 30-minute rambling phone call interview.

Fox Q host Harris Faulkner hosted Traitor Trump for a long, rambling, whiny, and lie-filled interview with Mr. Ex, who ran back to Fox News' loving arms after calling them fake news and blaming them for his pitfalls throughout the 2020 campaign.

At the end of the interview, Faulkner delivered a blow to Traitor Trump's ego by calling him an ex-president.

"Most president, ex-presidents like yourself do not weigh in at this level. Why did you feel like you needed to on this issue?" Faulkner asked.

"Well, you called me, I didn't call you, in all fairness," Traitor Trump complained.

Poor baby, She hurt his fee-fees.

Faulkner tried to push back, "You wrote the statement last night. It was pretty strong."

"I put out a statement," Trump said, whining that Biden is destroying the country.

The country is up to 542,000 deaths from COVID because of Trump's lies, inaction and dangerous buffoonery which Faulkner never discussed or even alluded to.

In the modern history of this country, when a sitting president loses re-election or term out, they never criticize the new president, but Trump is the most narcissistic and odious person ever elected. He respects nothing, including the people of this country.

"Seditious-EX" is a traitor and a loser and shouldn't be on anyone's airwaves opining about anything.

