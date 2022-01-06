Harris Faulkner Mad Insurrectionist Ashli Babbitt Not Honored Like Police

A Fox News host wanted an insurrectionist eulogized along with the police that gave their lives defending the US Capitol.
By John AmatoJanuary 6, 2022

Fox News host Harris Faulkner was upset Speaker Pelosi didn't eulogize Ashli Babbitt when she remembered the brave officers who gave their lives in defense of the US Capitol during the insurrection, when Babbitt was endangering their lives.

Fox News aired Speaker Pelosi honoring the US Capitol police who died on January 6 trying to protect the U.S. Capitol.

"I want to acknowledge our fallen heroes of that day, "Pelosi said as she read the names of the four officers who died.

Then she called for the House to take a moment of silence.

Harris Faulkner cut in after the silence was ended, visibly upset. She complained that both the House and Senate didn't do the eulogy simultaneously and then said the unthinkable: "And now it is done. One year later January 6, [Pelosi] recognized the police officers only, not the fifth person who was also killed that day."

The fifth person is Ashli Babbitt.

She is an insurrectionist that Trump and his QAnon brethren have tried to make into a martyr.

If Babbitt, an Air Force veteran, hadn't been caught up in the MAGA cult and tried to help overthrow the newly elected president, she never would have breached the Capitol and would be alive today.

Her blood is on Trump's hands, and those that orchestrated the insurrection. Nobody else.

Nothing is beneath Trump, his supporters, and Fox News.

Nothing.

Discussion

