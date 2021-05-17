Media Bites
'Like Drinking Bleach?' Fox Guest Swats Complaint About Biden's Covid Messaging

Marjorie Clifton, a former consultant for the Obama campaign, derailed a Fox News segment on Monday by reminding host Harris Faulkner that former President Donald Trump had dangerously suggested ingesting bleach to cure COVID-19.
Clifton's remarks came during a Fox News segment that criticized President Joe Biden over a Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommendation that permits vaccinated people to go without a mask in public places.

"Why can't this administration get on one message that works?" Faulkner asked Clifton.

"Because I don't think there's one message that anyone will adopt," Clifton replied. "Because all of those that said over time we don't want to have masks anymore now have been given permission to shed their masks and yet they're critics."

"I think, unfortunately, in the current day political environment there's never going to be a winning strategy, there's never going to be a one-size-fits-all policy around it," she added.

"But that's not what he sold America," Faulkner scoffed.

"That's what news is apparently thriving on these days," Clifton observed. "Because that's all we've talked about so far."

"What about science?" the Fox News host shot back.

"And the CDC's policies they put forward is based on science," Clifton said. "If you're vaccinated, you don't have to wear a mask. If you aren't then you should. So that's science. Yet we're criticizing that right now."

"You've got to tell us the truth," Faulkner said, ignoring Clifton's point. "It's more facts, less policy."

"Like drinking bleach?" Clifton interrupted.

"Oh, God," Faulkner remarked. "Not funny."

