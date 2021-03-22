Fox Host Tells Trump DHS Sec Resigned, Except He Didn't

In a WTF moment, during a #TraitorTrump interview, Fox News' Harris Faulkner stopped and proclaimed that DHS secretary Alejandro Mayorkas had resigned from his post.

After a few moments, the Fox/Q host was forced to retract that ridiculous statement.

Harris said, "This just happened now and I want to double-check this with our producers...(Listening to headset) The DHS secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has resigned., Mr. President.

Trump: Well, I'm not surprised, good. That's a big victory for our country...

Faulkner interrupts, "Hold on, let me, let me stop. let me listen to my team one more time."

Silence.

"Forgive me. Forgive me, that has not happened," a dejected Faulkner said. "I apologize." And then Faulkner went back to Trump who had called for Mayorkas firing.

"You called for that," she said.

No wonder she got out in front of whatever her producers were telling her in her earpiece. Faulkner was anxious to give Trump something he wanted to hear, so he could crow about it.

Faulkner embarrassed herself and FoxQ, while blaming Alejandro Mayorkas, who has been on the job for less than 60 days. Trump ran the DHS with his cast of xenophobes for four years and caused havoc along the border.

I've been covering cable TV news and propaganda for 17 years I never seen this happen before.