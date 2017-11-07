Toady For Trump: Ted Cruz Blames Obama For Russia Controversy

Ted Cruz perfected the Toady Trot for Trump and took it out for a spin in an interview with NBC News' Kasie Hunt.

Take this exchange, for example.

Hunt leads off with what appears to be a straightforward question: “Is Russia an enemy of the United States?”

Cruz answered, “Russia is a significant adversary. Putin is a KGB thug— ”

“Do you think that Trump is treating them that way?” Hunt pressed.

To the back and forth races they went, with Hunt pressing in on Cruz for a simple answer to a simple question.

Cruz slyly tried to shift the blame, saying, “I think that we have had eight years of Barack Obama showing nothing but appeasement towards Russia— ”

Hunt interrupted him. “President Trump is not appeasing Russia?”

“Actually, if you look on substance, part of the irony of this media obsession with Russia, is that the Obama administration began with Hillary Clinton bringing a big red reset button to Russia, saying they were going to reset the relationship with Russia, so she and Obama were going to be friends with the Russians,” Cruz insisted. “That’s how they began.”

Of course, none of this has anything to do with the fact that the Trump campaign was perfectly willing to work with the Russian government to get some dirt on Hillary Clinton, nor does it have a thing to do with Barack Obama.

Right now, the only appeasement I see is coming from Trump and his toadies, like Ted Cruz.