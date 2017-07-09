Wait, Trump Jr. Wasn't Talking About Adopting Russian Babies With That Kremlin Lawyer? SHOCKER.

Remember a long time ago when the New York Times broke news about that meeting Donald Trump, Jr. had with a Kremlin backed lawyer? You know, the one Reince Preibus called a "nothingburger"?

Junior's statement regarding the meeting was:

“It was a short introductory meeting. I asked Jared and Paul to stop by. We primarily discussed a program about the adoption of Russian children that was active and popular with American families years ago and was since ended by the Russian government, but it was not a campaign issue at the time and there was no follow up. I was asked to attend the meeting by an acquaintance, but was not told the name of the person I would be meeting with beforehand.”

Guess what? That was a LIE.

Priebus was sent out to Fox News Sunday to continue pushing this "adoption" lie...he told Chris Wallace "I don't know much about it," but then took the time to call the meeting a "nothing burger" and blamed the DNC for setting up the meeting with an apparent Russian operative because Veselnitskaya had hired Fusion GPS. He assed "It was a very short meeting. It was a meeting apparently about Russian adoption and after about 20 minutes, the meeting ended and that was the end of it."

Um, that is also a lie.

Just an hour ago, The New York Times had even more breaking news on this "adoption" meeting. And guess what? It wasn't about adoption at all.

The NYT reports: "President Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., was promised damaging information about Hillary Clinton before agreeing to meet with a Kremlin-connected Russian lawyer during the 2016 campaign, according to three advisers to the White House briefed on the meeting and two others with knowledge of it"

So they enticed Junior to attend this meeting by dangling hacked information about his dad's opponent and that was why he agreed. Before that carrot was held out in front of his face, he didn't want the meeting. And did his dad know? You better believe he almost surely did. No way Junior would agree to this meeting without calling pops to get the green light.

↓ Story continues below ↓

This is a critical confirmed meeting because it is the first one to involve someone in his family.

Junior provided an updated statement after the story broke, not even denying it:

“After pleasantries were exchanged, the woman stated that she had information that individuals connected to Russia were funding the Democratic National Committee and supporting Ms. Clinton. Her statements were vague, ambiguous and made no sense. No details or supporting information was provided or even offered. It quickly became clear that she had no meaningful information.”

The only way this @DonaldJTrumpJr story would be more condemning is if his official statement was an acrostic poem titled "Collusion" pic.twitter.com/bLPEaLtfl4 — Lauren Duca (@laurenduca) July 9, 2017

This sounds bad: Donald Trump Jr. was promised damaging info about Hillary before meeting with a Kremlin-connected lawyer in 2016. — Touré (@Toure) July 9, 2017

Donald Trump Jr. just confessed to the Trump campaign's Russia collusion. Impeachment should begin NOW. — Kaivan Shroff (@KaivanShroff) July 9, 2017

My favorite:

Wow, Donald Trump Jr even sucks at colluding — Ben Wikler (@benwikler) July 9, 2017

Is this clear enough collusion to bring down the Trump Crime Family?

UPDATE: Don't forget about C&L's Summer fundraiser.











You can hit the donate button above, or send a check to us here:

Crooksandliars.com

P.O. BOX 66310

Los Angeles, CA 90066

It's harder than ever for bloggers to sustain themselves, so please click on the donate button above or use our PO Box.