Killer Kyle Is Worried About Being A Hamas Target

Courtesy of TP USA, Killer Kyle Rittenhouse has been doing a tour of campuses to talk about something, but no one was sure quite what it was he wanted to speak about because he kept getting run off of campus, time and time again.

But when Killer Kyle went to Kent State - the most offensive of his stops thus far - the campus cooperated by shutting down the voices of the students that actually go there in favor of the emotionally stunted social outcast. And thus, the purpose of his campus tours was revealed and, honestly, if it wasn't so funny, it would be just sad.

Kyle was trying to recruit students to join in in Hitler's Youth, er, I mean, TP USA. He was also pushing the usual NRA talking points on why we should all go back to the 1800s and the wild, wild west days:

At Kent State, Rittenhouse implored students to fight to be allowed to carry guns at school. "We have these blue boxes that are on the campus – we've all seen them, you push a button, it calls the police, and you get connected to a dispatcher," he said. "How long does it take a cop to show up, though? When somebody is trying to kidnap you or somebody is threatening your life, is that the quickest option to be able to protect yourself?" He encouraged students to join conservative groups like Turning Point USA and said elected officials don't care about them. "What makes me really scared, and I get really upset that people, especially young campus students, aren't allowed to carry firearms, just because I'm scared that what happens if these Hamas, Palestinian terrorists come to the U.S. and try to attack us?" Rittenhouse said. "Are we supposed to be left defenseless? Are you supposed to be left defenseless because you're not allowed to have a gun in your dormitory?"

Does Killer Kyle understand that his presence on campus is a greater threat than any number of imgainary Hamas terrorists running around targeting accounting students.

We all know that Killer Kyle killed two men and injured a third in an effort to kill him. I have not heard of any reports of Hamas taking credit for wiping out an Accounting 101 class.

And while we're talking about being a danger, please, for pity's sake, surrender your dog before you hurt or kill it too.