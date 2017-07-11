BREAKING: The Don Jr. Emails Are Out. Did Jr's Attorney Know He'd Tweet Them?

It's only Tuesday....

The New York Times reported this morning:

After being told that The Times was about to publish the content of the emails, instead of responding to a request for comment, Donald Trump Jr. tweeted out images of them himself on Tuesday. “To everyone, in order to be totally transparent, I am releasing the entire email chain of my emails” about the June 9 meeting, he wrote. “I first wanted to just have a phone call but when that didn’t work out, they said the woman would be in New York and asked if I would meet.” He added that nothing came of it.

It's as bad as it could possibly be. These emails confirm that Junior was told that the Russian Government was providing this information and that it would "incriminate Hillary."

The emails also show that Junior replied: "I love it."

I wonder if he told his new attorney that he was going to go all "transparent" on Twitter before he did it. You can't plead the Fifth if you've confessed on TWITTER. Or doesn't he even know that?

Here's my statement and the full email chain pic.twitter.com/x050r5n5LQ — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 11, 2017

Here is page 4 (which did not post due to space constraints). pic.twitter.com/z1Xi4nr2gq — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 11, 2017

He clearly knows his Dad's gonna pardon him. That's the only explanation.

Of course, that ends Donald Sr.'s presidency. Or does it? Mitch? Paul?