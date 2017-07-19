'Devil's Bargain' Might Not Be Such A Bargain, After All

The book is called "Devil's Bargain: Steve Bannon, Donald Trump, and the Storming of the Presidency," and it's getting quite the big media push these days.

I wasn't planning to buy it, but I heard author Joshua Green interviewed on Radio Times yesterday afternoon, and it did sound pretty interesting.

But then, all of a sudden, it didn't.

The part where I so suddenly lost interest was when Green started talking about Peter Schweizer's "Clinton Cash," which was Bannon's idea. He thought if he could push a book attacking the Clintons on a "factual" basis, it would get picked up by the mainstream media. He said how well that part of the plan worked, but they couldn't figure out why it didn't have any real impact.

Now, if I'm a writer, and I'm asking that question, I'm going to go do some research.

You see, the reason the "factual" book didn't take off was because.... it was thoroughly debunked and if anything, was the opposite of factual! That was the problem.

Green is a Bloomberg reporter, and spent six years of his life on this book. Most of what I heard him say sounded intriguing. But it's hard to take a book seriously when the author misses something so important, so I think I'll just borrow it from the library.