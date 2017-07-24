Fox Helps Promote Republican Cuts To Safety Nets As Hitting The ‘Sweet Spot’

The Republicans have proposed a budget that cuts funding for Medicaid, Medicare and food stamps. But on Fox News, House Budget Committee Chair Diane Black (R-TN), one of the wealthiest members of Congress, thinks the budget hits the “sweet spot.”

In noting how there are some Republicans who want more severe cuts and some who want less, Black brought up Goldilocks and the Three Bears saying, "The bed is too hard, the bed is too soft, and I want to say that it's just right, it’s one penny."

Black claimed the budget hits a "sweet spot in $200 billion" over the next decade.

Host Neil Cavuto did his part by adding, "That's off the rate of growth, nothing is cut or done in reverse." He called the cuts "minor cuts … in the scheme of things, over 10 years.”

Black mentioned "sweet spot" two more times.

In fact, the budget “slashes safety net programs,” as NPR reported.

Some sweet spot!

Then again, this kind of "I got mine, why should I care about you?" thinking seems perfectly in character for Black. A disturbing article in Nashville Scene found that while living in a $11.5 million house, Black allows her brother-in-law to go homeless and nearly penniless. He currently relies on meager disability payments. But she wants to cut disability benefits.

So slashing safety nets for others is probably exactly what Black considers “sweet.”

Watch it above, from the July 18, 2017 Your World.

