Does Schumer Really Believe Republicans Will Object To Trump Firing Mueller?

Sen. Minority leader Chuck Schumer told ABC News that he couldn't see Speaker Ryan or Majority leader McConnell sitting by and doing nothing if Trump fired Bob Mueller or pardons.

Is this wishful thinking or naivete?

ABC's THIS WEEK host George Stephanopoulos' final question to Sen. Schumer was about Bob Mueller and the power of Trump to pardon himself.

George asked, "Do you believe the president can pardon himself? And what would it mean if he took the next step and at some point actually fired Robert Mueller?"

Sen. Schumer replied, "If he fired Mueller or pardoned himself or someone close to him under investigation, it would be one of the greatest, greatest breaking of rule of law, of traditional democratic norms of what our democracy is about. I think it would cause a cataclysm in Washington."

There would definitely be a meltdown in Washington, in the media, on the left and to some Republicans if he took any of these actions.

It's something not many people have spent much debating, but then again, we haven't had a narcissistic buffoon sitting in the White House.

Now here's where Sen. Schumer is either tinkering with some wishful thinking or completely unaware to the reality of today's GOP.

"I cannot imagine our Republican colleagues, including Ryan and Mitch McConnell, just standing by if he were to do either of those things," Schumer continued. "So I would strongly advise him not to. "

Really, Sen. Schumer?

Remember how Republicans felt about executive orders when Obama was president?

Speaker John Boehner (R-Ohio) accused President Obama of acting like a "king" and an "emperor" by signing an executive order that would shield millions of immigrants in the country illegally from deportation.

Have you not witnessed the out and out willful ignorance between the leaders of the GOP, who turn a blind eye and defend Trump's emperor-like behavior?

They allow Trump to lie like no other president before him, hide his tax returns, turn the White House and important government roles over to his family members and allow him to use the Oval Office as a cash machine for Trump's businesses.

Trump on his businesses/conflict q's: "The law's totally on my side, the president can't have a conflict of interest."

— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) November 22, 2016

You have Rand Paul telling the press that he's happy to work with Trump because he got Neil Gorsuch in return and Paul was a harsh critic of Trump for a long time.

And you think the GOP are going to put up much of a fight if Trump does fire Mueller or pardons the likes of Jared Kushner?

They may blow some smoke for a bit, but that's as far as they will go. In fact, there will be lines wrapped around cable news TV shows of Republicans who will suddenly defend the ultimate authority and true nature of presidential powers like never before.

That is until a Democratic politician takes back the presidency, then they will suffer a great wave of amnesia and discuss how it doesn't translate anymore.