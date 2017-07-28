Trump As 'Dear Leader': We Are Slouching Towards Pyongyang

To be fair, government-sponsored glorification of our own Dear Leader pales compared to what was seen in North Korea in the era of Kim-Jong-il...

In his first match at Pyongyang Lanes, Kim bowled a perfect 300, according to state-run news media.... But that is nothing compared with the five holes in one and 38 under par that Kim reportedly shot in his maiden round of golf.... Of course, in a closed, isolated nation like North Korea, it is difficult to separate the milk of fact from the crème of fiction. Some accounts had Kim shooting 11 aces, not merely five.

... and what's seen now, during the reign of his son...

Teachers in North Korea have been issued with a manual that requires them to instruct their charges that Kim Jong-un was a prodigy who could drive at the age of 3 and was winning yachting races at just 9.... "At the age of 9, Kim Jong-un raced the chief executive of a foreign yacht company who was visiting North Korea at the time", the books claim, adding that he overcame the odds to claim victory.

But thirty-foot putts? Seriously? I'd say we're definitely taking steps in that direction.

