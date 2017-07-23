Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

The 90s are back baby!!!! pic.twitter.com/yWnGtNr07P — Jesse McLaren (@McJesse) July 20, 2017

Try not to cry TOO hard, but Meet the Press is pre-empted by GOLF. Maybe Trump will change over from Fox? Naah, it's not being played at a Trump property.

Here's what's on the rest of the Sunday Shows:

“Face the Nation,” CBS: Sen Susan Collins, Rep. Adam Schiff, Sen. John Barrasso. Panel: Dan Balz, Jamelle Bouie, Megan McArdle, and Amy Walter.

Fox News Sunday, FOX: Scaramucci; Sen. John Thune, Sen. Ben Cardin, Panel: New Fox Hire Jason Chaffetz, Julie Pace, Gillian Turner, and Juan Williams. PS. If your local Fox affiliate carries "Sunday Morning Futures" you can have a heaping helping of, you guessed it, Newt Gingrich.

State of the Union, CNN: Scaramucci; Sen. Rand Paul, Sen. Al Franken, who we WISH could be on with Scaramucci for 3 minutes. Panel is Mary Katharine Ham, David Urban; Jennifer Granholm, and MoveOn.org's Karine Jean-Pierre, for whom we would also give paper money for three minutes with Scaramucci.

ABC’s This Week, wins the "I need combat pay to watch this" award: Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Chuck Schumer, Jay Sekulow Panel: "Fox Jerk who has a book out" Eric Bolling, Sara Fagan; Josh Green (also has a book out, 'Devil's Bargain' about Bannon) Maggie Haberman, and Roland Martin.

ABC's This Week is set to welcome a Fox News host who has spent years making misogynistic and bigoted commentary: https://t.co/UXvJSodQmD pic.twitter.com/DbmpuoS3sb — Media Matters (@mmfa) July 22, 2017

Fareed Zakaria GPS CNN: Anne Applebaum of The Washington Post and author of “Red Famine: Stalin’s War on Ukraine”; David Goodhart, journalist and author of “The Road to Somewhere: The Populist Revolt and the Future of Politics”; Julio Borges, lawyer and National Assembly president (and opposition leader) in Venezuela.

Reliable Sources, CNN: Panel: Lydia Polgreen of HuffPost; April Ryan, Tara Palmeri, Scott Jennings, and Timothy O'Brien. Alisyn Camerota of CNN’s “New Day” previews her book “Amanda Wakes Up.” The Devil Wears Prada meets Primary Colors in this wickedly funny debut novel about a bootstrapping young reporter who lands a plum job at a big-time cable news station!

And again, NBC’s “Meet the Press” will be preempted for coverage of golf, not at a Trump property so the so-called president probably won't tweet it.