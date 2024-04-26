Jamie Raskin: Move Supreme Court Over To RNC Headquarters

Jamie Raskin hilariously suggested that the RNC headquarters could host the Supreme Court after wingnut justices appeared open to recognizing some form of presidential immunity yesterday. Via HuffPost:

Host Joy Reid, who noted that Trump’s federal election interference case could be remanded back to the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals and thus further delay the trial past Election Day, called the Supreme Court majority “so clearly politicians” before looping in Raskin.

“Well, they’re politicians who are not even subject to popular election unlike me. They should move the Supreme Court over to the RNC headquarters because they’re acting like a bunch of partisan operatives,” Raskin said.

He went on to refer to a question from Justice Samuel Alito, who suggested democracy could be at risk if a president could be criminally prosecuted by a political opponent after leaving office.

Raskin called that the “most astonishing” observation from the hearing and the question buys into Trump’s “narcissistic, criminal world view.”