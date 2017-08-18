CNN Documents Trump's Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Month

Trump has insisted on several occasions that no other presidency has accomplished as much as his in the first six months of its existence.

Looking at this list of the last four weeks alone that CNN has put together, there may be some truth to that. But there's nothing here that really merits the term "accomplishment" so much as it does "incompetence."

But as George Costanza famously said, when you lump it all together in a short period, it's impressive.

It has been a chaotic four weeks, even by these White House standards. So let's just all take a moment just to remind you what has happened, incredibly significant events, one after the other. In no particular order, President Trump--in the last four weeks--has: Fired his chief strategist,

Fired his chief of staff,

Hired a new one,

Hired a new Communications Drector,

Fires him,

Hires a new one (his fourth in seven months},

Publicly shames his attorney general-- multiple times,

Loses a health care bill,

Publicly shames the three republicans who voted against it --multiple times,

Bans transgender individuals from the military--without telling the military,

Ticks off the boy scouts,

Makes up a phone call with said scouts,

Makes up another phone call with the president of Mexico,

Thanks Vladimir Putin for expelling Americans, hundreds of them,

Takes days to sign a bipartisan sanctions bill and then blasts congress for making him sign it,

Condemns leaks but then says he likes the leaks because it shows people love him.

Encourages police officers to be rough with suspects during arrests,

Publicly shames the Republican Leader he needs to get anything done--multiple times,

Embraces an unpassable immigration plan that sparks a debate about the Statue of Liberty and the definition of "cosmopolitan".

He threatens North Korea with nuclear war,

Tells Guam [being threatened with a missile by North Korea] will help tourism,

Then his own chief strategist calls his bluff and says, no, there's no military option in North Korea,

Threatens Venezuela with a military option,

After a Nazi rally in which someone was murdered, the president blames both sides.



↓ Story continues below ↓ After backlash, cleans it up, denounces those white supremacists, Then hours later, erases all of it and makes everything worse by again blaming both sides, saying there were fine people there. No, they weren't. They were Nazis.

Suggests there's no difference between George Washington and Robert E. Lee,

Publicly shames CEOs who abandon him,

Then loses two of his entire jobs councils after execs jump ship,

Considers a pardon for, of all people, Sheriff Joe Arpaio, all the way facing accusations of racism, by the way,

Plugs his winery in Virginia, [which contrary to his claims, is neither owned by him or the country's largest],

Tells the world to study a lie during a terror attack,

And gets condemnations from Democrats, Republicans, former presidents, world leaders, allies, his own staff, and the pope.

and still, still has no regrets.

Yikes. You know this is a long list of ignoble events when Brooke Baldwin has to stop to take a drink before continuing.