Corker: Trump Has Not Shown 'Competence' To Lead The Country

In a pretty shocking break from his own party, Tennessee Republican Senator, Bob Corker, really dug into Donald Trump earlier today. In statements to reporters in TN, he said that the president* has not shown "stability" or “competence” necessary to be a successful leader.

Corker went on:

“He also recently has not demonstrated that he understands the character of this nation. He has not demonstrated that he understands what has made this nation great and what it is today. And he’s got to demonstrate the characteristics of a president who understands that.”

Um, if the Republicans are waiting for him to understand what makes our country great and what characteristics are necessary to be great, they are going to be waiting until Never O'Clock.

Let's see how long it takes for the Tweeter In Chief to get his iPhone back from Daddy John Kelly. His tweets are going to show extreme "stability" and "competence," I bet.