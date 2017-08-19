Big Win! So-Called Right To Work Law Suspended In Missouri

By capper
OK, this is a BFD, people!

The workers in Missouri busted their butts and gathered three times the needed signatures to put a stop to the state's wrong and misnamed "Right to Work" law:

Opponents forced the suspension Friday of a new Missouri law banning mandatory union fees after they delivered dozens of boxes of signed petitions demanding it be put to a public vote.

More than 1,000 people hoping to block the right-to-work law rallied at the Capitol and marched to the Secretary of State's Office to hand off signatures.

Republican Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft's spokeswoman Maura Browning said that means "essentially the rule is suspended now." If enough of the signatures are valid, it will be up to voters to decide whether to ditch the law or keep it in place.

"This is our living," said Tamara Maxwell, a union member who works at Kansas City's Ford assembly plant and was among those rallying in Jefferson City. "We should be in control of that, not one person just signing it away."

There is also an effort underway in Missouri to make workers rights a constitutional amendment.

Hopefully, this can catch fire across the nation and beat back the oppressive and regressive agenda that the Republicans have forced upon us for years.


