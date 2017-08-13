Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

"Springtime for Hitler" from The Producers (1967)

I remember seeing "The Producers" when I was a kid and just not understanding how Mel Brooks could joke about Hitler. My mom tried to explain to me that sometimes the most effective way to confront horror was to minimize it by laughing at it and not giving it the power to scare you.

I've been thinking of that a lot this weekend. I have to admit, I can't laugh at these Nazis (and I'm not going to clean this up and call them "white nationalists" or some other bullshit euphemism. They are flat out unapologetic Nazis). It breaks my heart that this is happening in my country. It breaks my heart that our president is such a sniveling little 2nd generation Klansman that he can't unilaterally stand up against bigotry. It breaks my heart that even though we've gotten some decent statements from GOP politicians, not one of them will actually take action to stop normalizing this anti-American sentiment.

And sadly, not one of these Sunday show anchors will ask it of them either. But you can bet dollars to donuts that they'll find a way to talk about it being a "both sides" issue. If you want to stand against bigotry and white supremacy, check with Indivisible for counter protests around the country today.

ABC's "This Week" - National security adviser H.R. McMaster; former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci. Martha Raddatz reports from Seoul, South Korea. Panel: Alex Castellanos, Matthew Dowd, Cokie Roberts and Ben Rhodes, NBC's "Meet the Press" - McMaster; former Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mike Mullen; Richard Cohen, president, Southern Poverty Law Center. Kara Swisher, executive editor of Recode. Panel: Helene Cooper, Rich Lowry, Joy Reid and Amy Walter. CBS' "Face the Nation" - CIA Director Mike Pompeo; Rep. Mac Thornberry, R-Texas; former Defense Secretary Leon Panetta; Michael Signer, mayor of Charlottesville; David Ignatius of The Washington Post; Michael Morell, former acting CIA director. Panel: Molly Ball, Michael Duffy, Ed O’Keefe and Ramesh Ponnuru.

↓ Story continues below ↓ CNN's "State of the Union" - White House national security adviser Tom Bossert; Sen. Cory Gardner, R-Colo.; former National Intelligence Director James Clapper. Panel: Nina Turner; Michael Caputo; Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Mich.; Bill Kristol. CNN's "Fareed Zakaria GPS" - Victor Cha, former director for Asian affairs, White House National Security Council (George W. Bush administration); Kevin Rudd, president of the Asia Society Policy Institute and former prime minister (2007-2010, 2013) of Australia; Ilana Dayan, investigative journalist for Israel’s Channel 2; and Bill Maher. CNN's "Reliable Sources" - Will Ripley of CNN; Ann Compton, former ABC News White House correspondent; and Rear Admiral John Kirby (Ret.), CNN military and diplomatic analyst. Angie Drobnic Holan, editor of Politifact; Glenn Kessler of The Washington Post's Fact Checker; Yashar Ali of HuffPost and David Folkenflik, NPR media correspondent. "Fox News Sunday" - Pompeo; Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C. Panel: Newt Gingrich; Tom Rogan; Marie Harf; and former Rep. Donna Edwards, D-Md.

Allow me to add a "happy anniversary" to our own beloved Blue Gal, who blogged here first 10 years ago today and just recently uploaded the 401st episode of the great Pro Left Podcast. Feel free to show her a little appreciation.

What's catching your eye this morning?