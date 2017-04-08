Vicente Fox On Live TV: 'We'll Never Pay For That F*cking Wall'

After being asked if current Mexico's president should have been more forceful to Trump about his border wall, former president Vicente Fox said, "You can use my words, we'll never pay for that f*cking wall."

Host Alisyn Camerota looked surprised by his "salty language" and apologized for not agreeing to the five second delay rule.

The former president does have a history of not mincing his words when it comes to Trump's border wall.

While discussing Trump's leaked transcript of his call with Mexico's Peña Nieto about building his border wall, Vicente Fox discussed how he worked with President Bush on the issue of immigration and border security.

Trump said, "if you are going to say that Mexico is not going to pay for the wall, then I do not want to meet with you guys anymore because I cannot live with that.”

"Civilized people is what we do. We speak, we discuss, we negotiate and we come to an agreement we don't try to impose our will," Fox said.

He continued, "If you notice in that conversation, what Trump is trying to do is to save face in front of his voters. He's not looking after America, the great America, he's just him trying to save face."

CNN host Alisyn Camerota said she was struck by how diplomatic President Nieto was in the very long transcript and asked, "Do you think that the president of Mexico should have been more forceful in saying 'it's never going to happen?"

Fox replied, "Well, you can use my words, we'll never pay for that f*cking wall."

Camerota rolls her eyes.

Fox thought it ridiculous that a country would pay for a wall that's built in their "neighbor's territory."

Why should Mexico pay for the wall? What's the reason? We don't need a wall," Vicente said.

He reiterated that Trump has to go through Congress to get the money for it and the American tax payers will foot the bill.

Camerota responded, "I apologize to our audience for the salty language this morning. Perhaps I should have taken that offer for the 5-second delay."