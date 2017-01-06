Mexican President Reminds Trump He's Not Paying For That 'F*cken' Wall

Mexican President Vicente Fox sent Donald Trump a message about his wall. He didn't hold anything back.

TRUMP, when will you understand that I am not paying for that fucken wall. Be clear with US tax payers. They will pay for it. — Vicente Fox Quesada (@VicenteFoxQue) January 6, 2017

Fox pinned this one to the top of his profile, in order to give it special prominence.

Trump may ask whoever he wants, but still neither myself nor Mexico are going to pay for his racist monument.

Another promise he can't keep. — Vicente Fox Quesada (@VicenteFoxQue) January 6, 2017

I think his position is clear, don't you?