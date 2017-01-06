Mexican President Reminds Trump He's Not Paying For That 'F*cken' Wall

By Karoli Kuns


Mexican President Vicente Fox sent Donald Trump a message about his wall. He didn't hold anything back.

Fox pinned this one to the top of his profile, in order to give it special prominence.

I think his position is clear, don't you?


Comments

