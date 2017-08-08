Watch Robin Roberts' Perfect Reaction To Trump's 'Bizarre' Obsession With Fox & Friends

ABC Good Morning America host Robin Roberts on Tuesday said that she found President Donald Trump's obsession with Fox & Friends to be "bizarre."

While speaking to ABC White House correspondent Jonathan Karl, GMA host George Stephanopoulos noted that Trump had spent the morning retweeting Fox & Friends, including one story that revealed U.S. spy satellites detected that North Korea has not halted its missile tests.

U.S. spy satellites detect North Korea moving anti-ship cruise missiles to patrol boat https://t.co/BPFXsLffgy — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) August 8, 2017

"The president already up and active on Twitter this morning," Stephanopoulos explained. "He seems simply to be doing a running commentary on Fox & Friends -- to be watching Fox & Friends and retweeting their stories."

"It's really something else," Karl agreed. "We've seen this over and over again. This morning, most interesting that he's retweeted a story on Fox & Friends, it seems to be based on a leak of classified information about spy satellites over North Korea, U.S. spy satellites. Exactly the kind of leaks the White House has been condemning. But there the president is, apparently interested on what's on Fox & Friends and retweeting the story."

"And what so strange about that is presumably this is the kind of thing he could learn from his own intelligence officials," Stephanopoulos said. "Yet, he seems to publicize it when he sees it on television."

"Yeah," Karl replied. "He gets the Presidential Daily Brief a little later in the morning. The first brief apparently is Fox & Friends."

Roberts could be heard laughing in the background while Karl was concluding his report. And as Stephanopoulos tossed back to her, she found the perfect two words to describe the president's behavior: "quite bizarre."