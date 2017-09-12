Ann Coulter: People Shouldn't Vote 'Until They're Thirty'

Ann Coulter believes college brainwashes our youth so they shouldn't be allowed to vote until they are thirty.

“It’s just to get the results of 13 years of Chinese-style brainwashing,” Coulter said. “I don’t think that people should be able to vote until they’re 30.”

Trump's bogus voter integrity commission led by the equally fraudulent Kris Kobach, tries to perpetrate the lie that massive voter fraud stole the popular vote away from Trump.

Coulter was interviewed on the "Howie Carr Show,” and she was angry that the Washington Post debunked Kobach's claims.

She railed against college kids and where they live and vote, and it really pissed her off.

Right Wing Watch says, "Coulter first explained to Carr that she didn’t think students should be voting in states where they attend college if they don’t establish permanent residency in that state, but then said that it would be “outrageous” for a college student to change her residency to her college town."

What most people don't understand about college students in New England is, that states in the upper northeast are geographically tiny compared to the rest of the states. Take a state like one of several where Ann Coulter allegedly voted illegally, Florida. Driving from Miami to West Palm Beach is the same distance as driving across the entire state of New Hampshire.

College students in New England (and yes there are plenty of those) routinely cross state lines to do all kinds of things, including work for political campaigns in the New Hampshire Primary. Even Republican campaigns recruit students from Maine, Vermont, and Massachusetts and yes, bus them into the state to do canvassing of voters.

What college students across America don't do is vote outside of the district of their permanent address, usually their parents' house. The barriers put between college students and voting would never be tolerated by Ann Coulter (or anyone in Republican circles) if college students were stupid enough to vote Republican.

Hey, Ann, if you can't vote until you're thirty years old, maybe college-age kids shouldn't be allowed to fight in wars? And how come you vote wherever the hell you want to?



