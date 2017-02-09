Even With Disaster Funding, Can Trump's FEMA Deliver?

On AM Joy, Joy Reid's panel discussed whether the Freedom Caucus will obstruct funding for Texas -- and if they don't, can Trump's poorly-staffed government deliver.

Reid asked Karine Jean-Pierre if the funding request "will scramble the ideology."

"The Freedom Caucus folks don't like spending money no matter what," she said.

"I wonder if you see the beginnings of the rifts when it comes to the down payment of $14.5 billion, even though the money is clearly needed."

"Let's not forget back at CPAC, Steve Bannon laid out the ethos, the philosophy and the goal of the Trump administration: the deconstruction of the administrative state. That's the goal that they were moving forward with," Jean-Pierre said.

"That's why Donald Trump presented a budget that slashed funding and programs from FEMA, from the Department of Homeland Security, from SBA, the Small Business Administration, which are going to be leading this effort, so this is not about just today, a short term thing.

"This is a long-term process, and also the staffing that was just mentioned, thousands of positions have not been staffed in these agencies, these political positions that are really important, civil servants are doing a great job but you need the politicos in this position."

"You started off in the Obama Administration as a politico in the Department of Labor. You need those positions so it starts from the top, it starts from Donald Trump," Reid said.

"It's not just a Republican Party. Let's hope that they do not, the Republicans on the hill do not make this a political thing, like they did when President Obama was asking for disaster relief fund, but it's also with Donald Trump he has not created a government that is going to take care of these people that need it."

