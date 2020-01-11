Nancy Pelosi Playing Chess, Trump 'Is Eating Checkers Off The Board'

Count on Joy Reid to bring a bit of sanity, and even a burst of laughter, cynical though it may be, to a dreary political landscape with her guests Fernand Amandi and Karine Jean-Pierre. First, a bit of analysis and advice on impeachment strategy for Speaker Nancy Pelosi from Amandi, who as usual, nails the dynamics of both the Dems and the GOP with brevity and incisiveness.
When Reid brings up the idea of Speaker Pelosi sending only one of the articles to the Senate, while keeping the other to work on it, continuing calling witnesses, and thus "extend(ing) the agony" for Trump and his GOP sycophants, Amandi is all for it.
Reid, though — based on her own admitted experience — warned against underestimating Speaker Pelosi's ability to outmaneuver her GOP counterparts. It was then that perpetual bright star Karine Jean-Pierre agreed, and cracked up the entire panel with her analogy.
JEAN-PIERRE: I agree. Nancy Pelosi is playing chess while Donald Trump is eating the checkers off of the board. I mean that -- I mean, that is --
The entire panel needed a MOMENT to collect themselves, but thankfully, did so quickly so Jean-Pierre could continue.
Jimmy Williams piped in to ask whether or not anything Speaker Pelosi does will make a difference in what Mitch McConnell does in the Senate. He'd been working hard to make an issue of the fact that they are separate houses of Congress, and for some reason, seemed intent on proving the actions of one had no bearing on the actions of the other.
Jean-Pierre and Reid deftly disabused him of that notion.
REID: Unfortunately it also depends on the strategery of the Senate Democratic leadership, and no offense, but it's not the same sort level of what Nancy Pelosi's sort of strategery might be, but I would presume that a deal with witnesses has to be out there. If she's sending it over there, expect that some witness is coming forward. That's all I'm saying. That would be my guess, is that some witness, because otherwise why are the White House already laying it down, saying they will try to stop Bolton from testifying? Something is up.
WILLIAMS: And, if they can find 51 votes to get those witnesses, I think it's awesome and wonderful.
REID: Don't be surprised if they've already started making that deal. That's all I'm saying.
JEAN-PIERRE: Public opinion matters.
REID: They've got something. I'm just saying.
