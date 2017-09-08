Open Thread - Image Of The Day

h/t Tengrain, who notes:

Trump is sworn in as 45th preznint and cuts EPA and FEMA budgets, and promptly historic wildfires hit the west, from Los Angeles up to Montana, two historic hurricanes come blowing in from the Atlantic and have destroyed large swaths of Texas, entire Caribbean islands (including US Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico) and are coming for Florida, and now still un-walled Mexico has the biggest earthquake in a century and tsunamis are threatening the coast.