Woman Shoots Homeless Man After He Asked Her To Move Her Porsche

You have to wonder what Katie Quackenbush would have done if she didn't have a gun with her and Gerald Melton, homeless guy, asked her to move her Porsche because it was making noise when she was trying to sleep.

Would she have driven away in a huff? Or would she have tried to run him down? Whatever the case, this sure feels like a strong case of entitlement.

It starts near Nashville's Music Row at 3AM on August 26, when homeless Gerald Melton was trying to get some sleep before the sun came up.

According to reports, he approached her Porsche SUV and asked her to move it.

As Melton walked back to his sleeping area, Quackenbush pulled out her gun and shot him twice in the abdomen. He is still in the hospital in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.

Quackenbush has a different story, as told by her father who is a lawyer in Texas.

“She didn’t try and kill this guy,” Jesse Quackenbush told The Tennessean a few hours after his daughter was arrested on the charge of attempted murder. “She had no intention of killing him. She didn’t know that she hit him.”

According to the father, Melton was hassling other women in the area and she shot the gun and fired two "warning shots," both of which happened to hit Melton in the gut. But Quackenbush left the scene, not even knowing her "warning shots" had hit Melton. That's her story, and she's sticking to it.

If she hadn't had a gun, maybe she would have just gotten in her SUV and left. Now she's booked into jail and facing a charge of attempted murder.

Clearly she shouldn't have a gun anyway if her idea of using is to indiscriminately shoot "warning shots" and not bother to see whether they might have hit someone. What a lucky shot, though. Both of them, hitting him like that. That's a helluva warning.