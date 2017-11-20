Howie Kurtz Confused: Trump Won. Why Is Access Hollywood Tape News Again?

Host of Fox News' Media Buzz' Howard Kurtz is confused as to why media organizations have brought back Trump's Access Hollywood tape after he bashed Sen. Franken (but not Roy Moore) over sexual misconduct allegations.

After Kurtz played a clip of CNN's Kat Bolduan scolding Trump for attacking Franken and staying "silent on Roy Moore."

Kurtz mockingly said, "I don't know how we're not supposed to allow it, the president gets to say whatever he wants..."

Howard isn't that dumb and he knows Bolduan meant the media should hold Trump accountable when he acts so despicably.

But that wasn't the weakest thing he said. Kurtz then asked if that was a fair thing to say and Micheal Tomasky said "well sure it is."

Then Kurtz really began earning his Fox news paycheck.

“But what about news organizations––you’ve seen this more in the last 48 hours, Michael, who are now resurrecting the sexual harassment allegations made against Donald Trump as a candidate, after the Access Hollywood tape came out?"

He continued, "Why resurrect that story, which was––he’s denied it, he’s called these women horrible liars. There’s certainly a debate about whether they should be believed, there’s about a dozen of them. But we had an election after that and he won.”

Tomasky said, "But he opened the door."

And then ludicrously Kurtz asks why Trump's attacks on Franken opened the door.

I mean Howard, really? Using Kellyanne Conway's talking points? And feigning ignorance was certainly out of character for you.

Bill Clinton has been out of office since 2000, yet Fox News, Trump and the entire conservative movement use him as a battering ram to defend Trump almost every waking second of their collective consciousness.

But hey, if we're going to relitigate every charge of sexual misconduct since the Clinton Administration, I look forward to your documentaries on Roger Ailes and Bill O'Reilly, Howie.

Unless, like Trump, you only intend to capitalize on charges against Democrats. And forget that Trump himself has a clear history of predatory behavior against women.

Women haven't forgotten, Howie. Check the Virginia election results and the current polls.