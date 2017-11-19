Sen. Susan Collins: Trump Sexual Assault 'Allegations Remain Very Disturbing'

While discussing Roy Moore's problems in Alabama over his sexual predation towards young girls, on ABC's This Week, Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) said Trump's past allegations are still "very disturbing."

After an allegation surfaced against Sen. Al Franken, Trump immediately took to Twitter and disparaged the Minnesota senator in his teenage-like manner that is his wont.

This has caused Trump's own indiscretions to be brought back into the public light since he's also refused to publicly bash Roy Moore after nine women have come forward and very vocally and credibly described their past run-ins with Moore when they were young teens.

Host George Stephanopoulos asked Sen. Collins about the whole situation.

STEPHANOPOULOS: And we see -- we saw just recently both -- we're seeing it right now. You mentioned President Clinton. And it certainly did happen then. We also see Roy Moore now calling all of his accusers liars. President Trump, more than a dozen women came forward during the campaign, he says that every single one of them are lying.

COLLINS: He did say that. And, President Trump was not my choice for the Republican nominee for president. And, I did not support him in part because of the way that all of these reports about how he was treating women. He is president now. And, I am working with him on some issues. But those allegations remain very disturbing.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Can you work with Roy Moore? If he gets elected, should he be investigated? Will you vote to expel?

COLLINS: Well, first of all, my hope is that we won't get to that point, and that the voters of Alabama will not elect Roy Moore. I've read his denials. I've listened to his radio interview. And I did not find him to be credible. As more and more allegations come forward, that adds to the weight of evidence against him. -- But, I hope that the good voters of Alabama decide not to send him to the United States Senate.

Trump's PR machine claim he's innocent and his situation is different because he didn't admit to any of the assaults, as has Moore, which is nuts.