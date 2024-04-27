Mike's Blog Round-Up

Another Miserable Week Comes to an End, & We Link to Some Blogs That Covered It
Mike's Blog Round-Up
Rainbow Over RalphsCredit: M. Bouffant
By M. BouffantApril 27, 2024

Special "Worst Person In These United States Today" Edition, Starring Gov. Kristi Noem, The Dog & Goat Murderer

Primo Encarnación at Juanita Jean's.

Ten Bears has compiled virtually everything you need to know about everything.

ATTENTION TO THE UNSEEN: "The protesters Netanyahu is afraid of are mostly young women defending human rights".

The Rectification of Names on Presidential immunity.

Angry White Men covers two angry white witches letting their freak flags fly. Two words: Replacement theory.

M. Bouffant slapped this together. We keep telling you to submit to mbru@crooksandliars.com, yet no one does. What. Ever.

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon