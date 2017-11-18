Bernard McGuirk Defends Trump’s Access Hollywood Comments As ‘Just Locker Room Talk’

Bernard McGuirk, the guy who famously called African American women basketball players “some hard-core hos,” declared on Fox’s Outnumbered show today that Donald Trump was “not credibly” accused of sexual assault. Kudos to Democrat Marie Harf for her spunky responses.

The fact that Outnumbered chose McGuirk as the show’s “one lucky guy” on a day that sexual assault and harassment is front and center speaks volumes. You may recall that McGuirk, who has a long history of making inflammatory racial comments, was fired, along with Don Imus, from WFAN-AM after an infamous discussion in which female basketball players were referred to as “nappy-headed hos” and “hard-core hos.”

Cohost Harris Faulkner, normally blindly loyal to Trump, all but asked for a discussion about Trump’s long history of alleged sexual misconduct with her question, “So why is the president silent at this point” about Roy Moore?

Faulkner was speaking to cohost Rachel Campos-Duffy. She replied, “I don’t think the president is the best person, he’s not the greatest messenger…”

“Because he’s repeatedly been accused of doing worse with women,” Harf broke in.

“Not credibly,” McGuirk shot back. That set off a rather epic confrontation between Harf and McGuirk. Transcript excerpt below via Media Matters:

HARF: You don’t believe these women? MCGUIRK: Not the ones that—the ones in The New York Times, no. CAMPOS-DUFFY: When the ones from The New York Times came out—the ones from The New York Times came out and said that they actually— HARF: No, no, no, let me get in here. It is convenient that you believe every woman who accuses a Democrat, and then suddenly— MCGUIRK: No, I believe the Roy Moore women. HARF: Please let me finish my sentence. Please. MCGUIRK: No, you made it—misstated a fact. I believe the Roy Moore woman. HARF: You do? MCGUIRK: Yes. HARF: All of them? MCGUIRK: I believe—maybe not the fifth one, the Gloria Allred one. But the other ones, I think, are credible. HARF: How do we—we either believe women that come forward—they don’t get anything out of this. They get pilloried.

↓ Story continues below ↓ MCGUIRK: Do you believe Juanita Broaddrick? HARF: You know what? I— MCGUIRK: Do you believe Juanita Broaddrick? HARF: I think we should believe these woman. Yes. MCGUIRK: Yes you do? OK. And you worked for a woman who smeared her after her husband— HARF: Who did I—I didn’t work for Hillary Clinton. MCGUIRK: Didn’t you work in the State Department under Hillary Clinton? HARF: Under John Kerry. MCGUIRK: Oh, OK, my mistake. HARF: It’s OK. MCGUIRK: So Hillary Clinton smeared the woman, Juanita Broaddrick, who you supported— HARF: I can’t—again, we need to believe women, and we need to hold men accountable. And we need— MCGUIRK: Yes. That’s right. HARF: And so that needs to go for President Trump, who has been credibly accused by over a dozen women. It needs to start at the top. MCGUIRK: Not credibly. No. HARF: Why not credibly? MCGUIRK: No. No. The Access Hollywood tape, by the way, that was just locker room talk. They other women, they were not—they’ve been debunked. HARF: No, no, no. Your double standards are stunning.

Harf repeated her “double standards are stunning” line twice more for emphasis. Harf, the truly outnumbered one on this four-against-one panel didn't have time to note that Trump's "locker room talk" was really a boast about committing sexual assault:

“You know I’m automatically attracted to beautiful — I just start kissing them. It’s like a magnet. Just kiss. I don’t even wait.”“And when you’re a star, they let you do it,” Trump says. “You can do anything.”“Whatever you want,” says another voice, apparently [Billy] Bush’s.“Grab them by the p---y,” Trump says. “You can do anything.”

FACT CHECK: Unfortunately for McGuirk, there are 16 women who have come forward to validate Trump's boast. He and daughter Ivanka Trump have admitted that he barged in on Miss Teen USA contestants' dressing rooms while they changing.

Watch Harf call out McGuirk above, from the November 17, 2017 Outnumbered.

Originally published at Newshounds.us