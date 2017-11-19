Mulvaney: Moore Accusers 'Credible' But I Still 'Don't Know Who To Believe'

While discussing the Roy Moore allegations, OMB Director (and possible new head of CFPB) Mick Mulvaney told NBC's Meet The Press host Andrea Mitchell that even though the accusers are "credible," he still doesn't "know who to believe."

If these women are credible then they are believable. Period.

It's like saying he loves pasta but can't eat pasta because he hates it.

And it's statements like these that make my head hurt so damn much.

Sub-host Andrea Mitchell did a good job of putting Trump and Moore into the spotlight and forced Mulvaney to defend the moronic hand he played.

And it was truly imbecilic.

Mulvaney used the Sarah Huckabee Sanders talking point that since Sen. Franken took responsibility for his actions, he's much different than Moore, who has had nine women - I'll state that again - NINE women come forward with sexual assault allegations against them as teenagers and he's called them all liars.

Then when he was cornered over his nonsensical answers, Mulvaney played the liberal bias card against Mitchell, who is married to Alan freaking Greenspan, for God's sake.

ANDREA MITCHELL: Would you believe that the women who've come out against Roy Moore are credible? MICK MULVANEY: I believe they're credible. I don't know who to believe. Again, I'm at the Office of Management – What do I know, I work in a different department. ANDREA MITCHELL: You don't believe them? MICK MULVANEY: No, I said they're credible. I don't know who to believe. And I do think, as the president said, that – ANDREA MITCHELL: Well, if they're credible – MICK MULVANEY: -- voters should decide. ANDREA MITCHELL: --why wouldn't you believe them?

Then he told Mitchell that she most likely hasn't studied the issue very much, like him. And if she made a conclusion, it was based purely on liberal biases.

MICK MULVANEY: Andrea, I run the Office of Management and Budget in Washington D.C. You work for NBC News in Washington D.C. My guess is we've not spent that much time looking at the specifics of these allegations. You've arrived at a certain conclusion because of a certain political persuasion. We're simply –

ANDREA MITCHELL: Not because of a political persuasion at all. I am simply asking whether you believe that they are credible. They have been out in public. They have spoken on the record. Some stories were brought out by Alabama journalists in the local newspapers down there, not just by The Washington Post. And I have no political axe to grind here other than to ask you whether you believe they are credible.

Mulvaney finished off by saying he believes it is up to the voters of Alabama to decide.