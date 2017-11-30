Conservative Website Urges A Vote For Roy Moore Even If He Molests Children

Conservative website The Federalist has finally come out and said, even if Roy Moore did sexually assault a 14-year-old girl, Alabamians should vote for him.

I kid you not. We live in the upside down place now.

Religious conservative operatives have been the biggest and most hypocritical people in politics after five women came forward and alleged he had engaged in stalking, dating and even initiating sexual encounters with young girls.

On Nov., 28th a Federalist writer named D.C. McAllister claimed that GOD chose Roy Moore.

Here's what we know about Moore:

14 year-old Leigh Corfman recounted how Moore groomed her first and then began sexually assaulting a minor until she recoiled and he stopped.

The fifth woman accuser, Beverly Young Nelson, had a really nasty story to tell when she was a 16 year-old waitress:

Roy Moore suggested he would take her home. He drove his car with her in the passenger seat in a two-door around to the back of the restaurant. It was at that point that he began to assault her. She said she squirmed and tried to get away. At some point, he either pushed her out the door or she fell out warning her if she told anyone, nobody would believe her.

Tully Borland, who is billed as being a superhero against the dark forces of political correctness writes that even if Moore is guilty, what's the problem anyway since it was common in the 1970's and men need really young wives to raise big families.

Apparently, this was not an uncommon occurrence during this time. In fact, this practice has a long history and is not without some merit if one wants to raise a large family. To have a large family, the wife must start having kids when she is young. The husband needs to be well-established and able to support the family, in which case he will typically need to marry when older.

This is beyond myopic. As if family-building depends on molesting girls too young to consent.



And Moore wasn't discussing his big family plans when he stripped down to his underwear with a fourteen-year-old girl, Mr. PC superhero.

And it was common knowledge by law enforcement that Moore liked young girls and they made sure he stayed away from cheerleaders.

Tully is also upset because the NRO's David French questioned Evangelicals faith and called Moore evil.

From the many stories about Moore's penchant for young girls, being banned from a mall and then acting on his proclivities, I would say that is evil. Wouldn't you?

Not to Tully. After all he has a 14-year-old daughter too.

"I have a 14-year old daughter. If I caught Roy Moore doing what was alleged, I would kick him where it counts. But if he did it to 9 girls who aren't MY daughter, I'm ok with putting him in the US Senate." - The Federalist, redux — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) November 30, 2017

Their bankrupt argument is that even if Moore did prey on underage girls, that's not as bad as a politician being pro-choice, even though being pro-choice is perfectly legal in the U.S.

So if Moore raped 5 underage girls, but he's against abortion, he'd be the better choice to vote for than Doug Jones?

If a 14-year-old Corfman had come forward at the time, Moore would have been arrested and thrown in jail. And he would be thrown in jail today. Times haven't changed that much when it comes to trying to have sex with minors. Unless you're a writer for The Federalist, that is.

And let's face it, if Moore has a predilection for underage girls, does anybody believe these are the only young girls Moore tried to take advantage of?

Please.

Roy Moore admits to noticing his own wife when she was 15 years old.

In the 1970's it was illegal to have any sexual contact with a minor in Alabama as it is today.

And in closing the superhero turns to conservatives favorite strongman, Gen. George Patton, to defend Moore. No really, he did.

So, it was again no shock when the military establishment held their collective noses and “voted” for Patton once again to lead the Third Army.

Roy Moore is General Patton now. And all he has to do is "declare war" on the usual suspects and Alabama voters will come barking to his door. Sad.