The 2016 Crookie Awards! Fifth Place: Reince Priebus

This week we're counting down the top five Crookies of the year. In fifth place, Reince! Priebus!

Is there a more smarmy liar in the GOP? Going on Fox News and saying "Everything Trump has done is factual" takes talent.

No wonder he rose to the top and is now Trump's Chief of Staff. No one can lie for Trump better except Trump himself (no fair guessing who's in our number one spot, though this year it's easy.)

Remember when Trump said if he didn't win the election was automatically stolen?

"If he loses by a hundred votes, that's one thing. If he loses by a hundred thousand?"

Thanks to the Electoral College, losing by almost 3 million is no big deal.

Congratulations Reince. You're a Crookie.