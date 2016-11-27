The 2016 Crookie Awards! Fourth Place: Kellyanne Conway

I'm sure Kellyanne Conway will be an ongoing staple in our annual Crookie Awards ceremony every year that she's in the White House, but she definitely earned her place in the top 5 this year.

One of her worst moments may have been after the election, where instead of being a gracious winner, she threatened Hillary Clinton with a horse's head if the recounts weren't called off.

And so he said he wouldn't rule it out. He said it's just not his focus right now. I think he's being quite magnanimous and at the same time he's not undercutting at all the authority and the autonomy of the Department of Justice, of the FBI, of the House Committees, who knows where the evidence may lead if, in fact, it were -- if the investigation were re-opened somewhere.

Oh, Kellyanne. You do spin, but it's always with a razor in your hand. And for that, you score a Crookie!