The 2016 Crookie Awards! Fourth Place: Kellyanne Conway

By Karoli Kuns
Share
Share on
facebook
Share
Share on
twitter
Share
Share on
reddit
Share
Share on
sharethis
4 weeks ago by Karoli Kuns
up

I'm sure Kellyanne Conway will be an ongoing staple in our annual Crookie Awards ceremony every year that she's in the White House, but she definitely earned her place in the top 5 this year.

One of her worst moments may have been after the election, where instead of being a gracious winner, she threatened Hillary Clinton with a horse's head if the recounts weren't called off.

And so he said he wouldn't rule it out. He said it's just not his focus right now. I think he's being quite magnanimous and at the same time he's not undercutting at all the authority and the autonomy of the Department of Justice, of the FBI, of the House Committees, who knows where the evidence may lead if, in fact, it were -- if the investigation were re-opened somewhere.

Oh, Kellyanne. You do spin, but it's always with a razor in your hand. And for that, you score a Crookie!


Winter Donation Drive
Via snail mail:
Crooksandliars.com
P.O. BOX 66310
Los Angeles, CA 90066

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Advertise Liberally

Latest

Decision 2016

Blue America
Visit Blog »

Latest from CLTV