On Christmas Day, Reince Priebus Crowned Trump The 'New King'

RNC communications are a bit of a mess right now, what with Jason Miller's rapid departure and AJ Delgado's Twitter going dark, so apparently Reince Preibus was around to pick up the slack.

He sent out a blast saying in part, "Merry Christmas to all! Over two millennia ago, a new hope was born into the world, a Savior who would offer the promise of salvation to all mankind. Just as the three wise men did on that night, this Christmas heralds a time to celebrate the good news of a new King."

I'm not sure how else you read that other than the obvious: Priebus intended to crown a new King of something on Christmas. Either that, or he was comparing Trump to Jesus, which seems a bit high-handed, even for Republicans.

After Twitter erupted with a combination of mockery and outrage, incoming White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer clarified. Sort of.

Christ is the King. He was born today so we could be saved. Its sad & disappointing you are politicizing such a holy day. https://t.co/NEOkLNd1Mz — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) December 25, 2016

Here's the problem with that. The phrase "this Christmas" specifically connotes this time and place. Had he simply said "Christmas," that explanation might make some sense. But putting it in the context of now undoes whatever spin Spicer is trying to put on it.

Let's be honest. They really do see themselves as rulers over the rest of us. So let's not pretend it wasn't really anything other than a gloat and a coronation.