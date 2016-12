Tomorrow we kick 2016 to the curb. What a humdinger of a year it was. I'm just gonna turn things up loud and blast all of it out and away.

Will the boogie be endless like these hairy NYC bong rattlers claim in their name? I dunno but with this playing it's gonna be a greasy one.

Best of luck to each and all of us in 2017. We can still shake our hips and raise our fist in the air, right?