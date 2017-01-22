'Alternative Facts Are Lies': CNN Fact Checks Kellyanne Conway With On-Screen Graphic

CNN minced no words in an on-screen graphic that accused the White House of spreading "lies" in response to Trump aide Kellyanne Conway's insistence that falsehoods were actually "alternative facts."

On Sunday, Conway came to the defense of White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer after he blasted the press for reporting that the crowds at Donald Trump's presidential inauguration were significantly smaller than those at President Barack Obama's 2009 inauguration.

“They’re saying it’s a falsehood and our press secretary, Sean Spicer, gave alternative facts to that," Conway insisted to NBC's Chuck Todd on Sunday.

During coverage of Conway's remarks later in the morning on CNN, the network's lower-third graphic offered a four word condemnation.

"'Alternative Facts' Are Lies," the chyron read.

"Paving the way of this situation are movements like the birther movement that was embraced by Donald Trump," Chicago Sun-Times Washington Bureau Chief Lynn Sweet explained. "So if they want to look at the foundation of where this started, they could look in the mirror."