Songify The News Is Back! Their New Hit: 'Alternative Facts'

So good to have Songify the News back on YouTube. This time they take on "Alternative Facts"

Here's a snippet, Kellyanne Conway in duet with real facts:

General Flynn enjoys the confidence of the President

Breaking news, Michael Flynn has resigned

Two Iraqis were the masterminds behind the Bowling Green Massacre

A massacre in Bowling Green never happened

Did anyone in Trump’s campaign have contact with Russians?

Absolutely not, not

New allegations of connections to Russia



(Trump himself) Quiet, Russia is fake news, quiet quiet quiet

I’m sorry, I've spoken millions of words on TV

So many words

I know what it’s like to have the haters descend upon me

So many haters, yeah

When you’re on TV saying so many words

You can’t help but drop a couple little turds

But if it smells bad you should just relax

And spray the Febreze of Alternative Facts!