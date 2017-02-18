Songify The News Is Back! Their New Hit: 'Alternative Facts'

By Frances Langum
So good to have Songify the News back on YouTube. This time they take on "Alternative Facts"

Here's a snippet, Kellyanne Conway in duet with real facts:

General Flynn enjoys the confidence of the President
Breaking news, Michael Flynn has resigned
Two Iraqis were the masterminds behind the Bowling Green Massacre
A massacre in Bowling Green never happened
Did anyone in Trump’s campaign have contact with Russians?
Absolutely not, not
New allegations of connections to Russia

(Trump himself) Quiet, Russia is fake news, quiet quiet quiet

I’m sorry, I've spoken millions of words on TV
So many words
I know what it’s like to have the haters descend upon me
So many haters, yeah

When you’re on TV saying so many words
You can’t help but drop a couple little turds
But if it smells bad you should just relax
And spray the Febreze of Alternative Facts!


Comments

