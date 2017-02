Sean Spicer had a brief response to a question about Kellyanne Conway's lawbreaking comments about Ivanka Trump's clothing line and Nordstrom.

"Kellyanne has been counseled. And that's it," he answered.

Here's the thing. Kellyanne should be fired for that. In any other administration, she would have been fired for that.

This followed Spicer's proclamation that this administration was a "law and order" administration.

Sure thing, Sean.