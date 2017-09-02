Kellyanne Conway Breaks The Law With 'Go Buy Ivanka's Stuff'

Will there be any repercussions for blatantly breaking the law? Of course not. This is Trump World afterall, where the normal rules and laws just don't apply. That Conway did so from within the White House just exposes how dangerously ignorant this class of clowns really are about their functions and duties.

Source: The Week



Speaking from the White House press briefing room on Thursday, Kellyanne Conway told Americans they should "go buy Ivanka [Trump's] stuff" following reports that many retailers are dropping Ivanka's eponymous clothing line. "I'm going to give it a free commercial here; go buy it today," Conway told the hosts of Fox & Friends while noting that the president's daughter "is in a very good place." While Ivanka Trump does not have a formal role in the administration and has attempted to distance herself from her business, there have been stumbles along the way. On Wednesday, President Donald Trump slammed Nordstrom on Twitter for treating "my daughter Ivanka … so unfairly." "She's a great person," Trump complained in response to the store's discontinuation of Ivanka Trump's line, a decision Nordstorm said was made due to declining sales and not politics.

Andrew Kirell seems to have caught it first.

"Go buy Ivanka's stuff!" Kellyanne Conway tells "Fox & Friends" viewers from the White House briefing room. pic.twitter.com/noIhnVgcAk — Andrew Kirell (@AndrewKirell) February 9, 2017

And another journalist found the statute, which is pretty clear.