Kellyanne Has Been Saying 'Bowling Green Massacre' For Days

Kellyanne Conway claims that she wasn't refused as a guest on CNN this Sunday because of a credibility issue.

Last Friday Kellyanne Conway mentioned "Bowling Green" on Twitter:

The real lessons from Bowling Green. Who will cover? Who will care? https://t.co/gX9RNoXVUa — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) February 3, 2017

That evening on MSNBC's Hardball, Conway defended Trump's Muslim ban to host Chris Matthews, claiming there was a massacre at "Bowling Green," perpetrated by two Iraqis.

And the rest is history.

She defended herself by tweeting out "I meant to say "Bowling Green terrorists"

But in the MSNBC interview she called the Iraqi nationals "masterminds" behind the Bowling Green massacre, which doesn't make sense at all if she wasn't trying to propagate the false narrative that there was, indeed, a massacre.

She continued on by attacking the press and said, "I misspoke one word."

It was reported today that Conway actually cited the "Bowling Green massacre previous to her Chris Matthews appearance in an article for Cosmopolitan.

"Why did he do that? He did that for exactly the same reasons. He did that because two Iraqi nationals came to this country, joined ISIS, traveled back to the Middle East to get trained and refine their terrorism skills, and come back here, and were the masterminds behind the Bowling Green massacre of taking innocent soldiers' lives away."

On Sunday, Feb., 5th, a NY Times story reported that Conway was shut out by CNN over her credibility issues.

And CNN declined to have her as a guest on Sunday — in part because the Trump administration offered her in lieu of Vice President Mike Pence, but also because of what the network told me were “serious questions about her credibility.”

Conway quickly responded to that report at 8:36 am, by tweeting that she was invited to go on Sunday, but had family commitments to attend to.

False. I could do no live Sunday shows this week BC of family. Plus, I was invited onto CNN today & tomorrow. CNN Brass on those emails https://t.co/LVOUWIytLK

CNN replied within the hour, disputing her claims entirely by stating that she was offered up to the network, but they rejected her.

. @KellyannePolls was offered to SOTU on Sunday by the White House. We passed. Those are the facts. — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) February 6, 2017

This is totally nuts.

Why would Conway claim she was invited when CNN could verify that she wasn't pretty easily.

And by the way, no television network is required to have her on as a guest - at all, ever.