Kellyanne Has Been Saying 'Bowling Green Massacre' For Days

By John Amato
Share
Share on
facebook
Share
Share on
twitter
Share
Share on
reddit
Share
Share on
sharethis
Kellyanne Has Been Saying 'Bowling Green Massacre' For Days

Kellyanne Conway claims that she wasn't refused as a guest on CNN this Sunday because of a credibility issue.

Last Friday Kellyanne Conway mentioned "Bowling Green" on Twitter:

That evening on MSNBC's Hardball, Conway defended Trump's Muslim ban to host Chris Matthews, claiming there was a massacre at "Bowling Green," perpetrated by two Iraqis.

And the rest is history.

She defended herself by tweeting out "I meant to say "Bowling Green terrorists"

But in the MSNBC interview she called the Iraqi nationals "masterminds" behind the Bowling Green massacre, which doesn't make sense at all if she wasn't trying to propagate the false narrative that there was, indeed, a massacre.

She continued on by attacking the press and said, "I misspoke one word."

It was reported today that Conway actually cited the "Bowling Green massacre previous to her Chris Matthews appearance in an article for Cosmopolitan.

"Why did he do that? He did that for exactly the same reasons. He did that because two Iraqi nationals came to this country, joined ISIS, traveled back to the Middle East to get trained and refine their terrorism skills, and come back here, and were the masterminds behind the Bowling Green massacre of taking innocent soldiers' lives away."

On Sunday, Feb., 5th, a NY Times story reported that Conway was shut out by CNN over her credibility issues.

And CNN declined to have her as a guest on Sunday — in part because the Trump administration offered her in lieu of Vice President Mike Pence, but also because of what the network told me were “serious questions about her credibility.”

Conway quickly responded to that report at 8:36 am, by tweeting that she was invited to go on Sunday, but had family commitments to attend to.

CNN replied within the hour, disputing her claims entirely by stating that she was offered up to the network, but they rejected her.

This is totally nuts.

Why would Conway claim she was invited when CNN could verify that she wasn't pretty easily.

And by the way, no television network is required to have her on as a guest - at all, ever.

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Advertise Liberally

Broken Promises

Latest

Blue America
Visit Blog »

Latest from CLTV