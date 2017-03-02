New Poll: Trump Supporters Believe 'Bowling Green Massacre' Was Real

By John Amato
Share
Share on
facebook
Share
Share on
twitter
Share
Share on
reddit
Share
Share on
sharethis
1 week ago by Scarce
up

A new PPP poll shows that 51% of Trump supporters believe that two Iraqis perpetrated the fictitious "Bowling Green Massacre."

Words do matter, Kellyanne.

This is an important reason why Trump voters say "Trump's immigration policy is needed."

Trump's approval rating has dipped down to 43%, while 53% disapprove.

And another takeaway that comes out of this poll is that "by a 48/43 spread, voters do think that the intent of the Executive Order is to be a Muslim ban. And just 22% support a Muslim ban, to 65% who are opposed."

Re-branding a bill doesn't seem to affect Trump supporters, but spreading lies about a terrorist attack that never happened does.

Sound about right?


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Advertise Liberally

Broken Promises

Latest

Blue America
Visit Blog »

Latest from CLTV