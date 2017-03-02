Kellyanne Conway Cites 'Bowling Green Massacre' To Defend Refugee Ban

The only problem? Never happened. She made it up.

Even a mainstream news source like USA Today seems to be getting weary of her 'alternative facts'.

Source: USA Today

Kellyanne Conway, President Trump's former campaign manager and now an adviser in his administration, defended the White House's refugee ban with an assertion that appears to be factually indefensible: She made up a "massacre."

Appearing on MSNBC's Hardball TV program on Thursday night, Conway referred to the "Bowling Green massacre" as part of her attempt to justify Trump's temporary restrictions on refugees and nationals from seven Muslim-majority countries.

"I bet it’s brand new information to people that President Obama had a six-month ban on the Iraqi refugee program after two Iraqis came here to this country, were radicalized and they were the masterminds behind the Bowling Green massacre," Conway said

"Most people don’t know that because it didn’t get covered."

However, it seems likely that the incident Conway refers to didn't get covered because there is an overwhelming consensus that there was no massacre at all. She appears to have come down with another case of the 'alternative facts.'

Two Iraqi men who lived in Bowling Green, Ky., were indicted in 2011 and are serving life sentences for using improvised explosive devices against U.S. soldiers in Iraq and also for attempting to send weapons and money to Al-Qaeda in Iraq for the purpose of killing U.S. soldiers. The Department of Justice says so — right here.