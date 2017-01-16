C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Nina Simone

By Dale Merrill
Nina Simone's wrote "Mississippi Goddam" response to the murder of Medgar Evers. Describing it as "A show tune, but the show hasn't been written for it yet" in 1964, the song became a civil rights anthem.

When it was released as a single, it was banned from the airwaves in several southern states after radio programmers claimed the word "Goddam" was offensive. Many promo copies were returned from stations to the label cracked in half and hateful letters as to why included.

In light of where we may be heading with the nation's new administration, the song commands not only a listen because it is MLK Day today but for many days to follow.

What are you listening to tonight?


Comments

