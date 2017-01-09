C&L's Late Nite Music Club With The Pastels

Though the actual release day is perhaps clouded by time, this month marks the 30th anniversary of the first Pastels album Up For A Bit With...

In 1982, the Scottish combo released their first single and had a half dozen under through 1986, but Up For A Bit With... was the record where the slumbery and psych indie pop landed like a lilting crash on the ears of America's college radio listeners and record store clerks. With the headphones on it takes me back to particular places.

Vaselines fans: Be on the lookout for both Francis and Eugene in this video too.

What are you listening to tonight?