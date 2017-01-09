C&L's Late Nite Music Club With The Pastels

By Dale Merrill
Though the actual release day is perhaps clouded by time, this month marks the 30th anniversary of the first Pastels album Up For A Bit With...

In 1982, the Scottish combo released their first single and had a half dozen under through 1986, but Up For A Bit With... was the record where the slumbery and psych indie pop landed like a lilting crash on the ears of America's college radio listeners and record store clerks. With the headphones on it takes me back to particular places.

Vaselines fans: Be on the lookout for both Francis and Eugene in this video too.

What are you listening to tonight?


Up for a Bit With the Pastels
Up for a Bit With the Pastels
Artist: Pastels
Comments

Latest from CLTV